Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $20.46 Million Position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 716,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,499 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $20,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 212.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $26.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.95. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $30.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.90 and a 200-day moving average of $27.07.

Corporate Office Properties Trust ( NYSE:OFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $195.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.33 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.30%.

In other news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $67,167.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $91,343.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,382.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

