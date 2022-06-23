Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $21.10 Million Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,968 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in ITT were worth $21,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 85,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 684.7% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 107,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,018,000 after buying an additional 94,077 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 126,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,772,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,909,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 159,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,258,000 after buying an additional 17,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ITT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of ITT from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of ITT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

NYSE ITT opened at $66.48 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.14. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.08 and a 1 year high of $105.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.50.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. ITT had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $726.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

