Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Boosts Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 709,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 249,516 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in PPL were worth $20,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on PPL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PPL in a research note on Monday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Wolfe Research raised PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

NYSE PPL opened at $26.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.62. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $24.98 and a 12-month high of $30.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 0.73.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. PPL had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 105.88%.

In related news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $102,738.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,891.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

