UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 578,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 335,663 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in UGI were worth $20,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 13,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John L. Walsh sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $4,447,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 429,734 shares in the company, valued at $18,203,532.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America cut UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $38.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.04 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.16 and a 200 day moving average of $40.19.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter. UGI had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 16.65%. Analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.57%.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

