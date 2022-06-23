Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Purchased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 803,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,012 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $18,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VST. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth $175,101,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth $86,462,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vistra by 111.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,865,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096,432 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth $43,470,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth $31,320,000.
Several research firms have issued reports on VST. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Vistra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.
VST opened at $22.71 on Thursday. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $27.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.177 per share. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.95%.
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
