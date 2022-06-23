Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Purchased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 803,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,012 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $18,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VST. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth $175,101,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth $86,462,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vistra by 111.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,865,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096,432 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth $43,470,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth $31,320,000.

Get Vistra alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on VST. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Vistra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,500,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $39,945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,392,780 shares in the company, valued at $436,539,731.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO James A. Burke bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.01 per share, with a total value of $396,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,340. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 76,238 shares of company stock valued at $1,776,292 and sold 4,383,255 shares valued at $112,730,782. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

VST opened at $22.71 on Thursday. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $27.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.177 per share. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.95%.

Vistra Profile (Get Rating)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.