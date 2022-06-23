Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,772 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $21,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth $20,221,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 274,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,372,000 after purchasing an additional 134,090 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 634,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,985,000 after purchasing an additional 115,374 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth $13,389,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,421,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,403,000 after purchasing an additional 98,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $89.60 on Thursday. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $83.96 and a 12-month high of $124.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $451.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.21 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 23.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.35%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LAMR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lamar Advertising in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lamar Advertising from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $135.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

