Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 194,967 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 621,360 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 194,967 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $23,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HAL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $487,897,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Halliburton by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,462,484 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,542,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047,725 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Halliburton by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,959,952 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $204,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,058 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Halliburton by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,593,086 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $195,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,899,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $854,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,246,898.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 58,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 850,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,016,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 207,412 shares of company stock valued at $8,432,979. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HAL opened at $32.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.73 and a 200 day moving average of $33.30. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.61%. Halliburton’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

HAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.60 to $41.60 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.08.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

