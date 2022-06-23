Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Increases Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 471,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,706 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $23,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

NYSE:TTE opened at $51.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $134.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.30. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.96%. On average, analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.5099 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($60.00) to €59.00 ($62.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($61.05) to €56.00 ($58.95) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. HSBC raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($58.95) to €58.00 ($61.05) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

TotalEnergies Profile (Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.