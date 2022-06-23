CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Stock Position Raised by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) by 133.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 588,169 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 336,636 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $28,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,066,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,233,000 after purchasing an additional 47,606 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in CDK Global by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,008,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,035,000 after purchasing an additional 34,636 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in CDK Global by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,179,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,987,000 after purchasing an additional 96,118 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in CDK Global by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,055,845 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,812,000 after purchasing an additional 15,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CDK Global by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,441,000 after purchasing an additional 80,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barrington Research lowered shares of CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ CDK opened at $54.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.92. CDK Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.53 and a 1 year high of $54.71.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $459.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.88 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 67.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.71%.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

