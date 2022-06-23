Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $29.94 Million Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 267,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,945 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $29,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. David J Yvars Group bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 292.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EMN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.57.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $89.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.00 and a 200-day moving average of $112.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $85.94 and a 52-week high of $129.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.75%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

