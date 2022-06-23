Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 4,994 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 621,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,994 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $30,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1,213.1% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.8% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.6% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26,666.7% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 10.1% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

XRAY opened at $35.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.94. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.78 and a 1 year high of $66.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up 841.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 29.59%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XRAY shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price (down previously from $71.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. William Blair lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.56.

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $273,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,005.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

