Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires 312,694 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,915,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 312,694 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $31,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,733,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,731,000 after acquiring an additional 570,665 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,509,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,366,000 after acquiring an additional 85,373 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,014,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,857,000 after acquiring an additional 420,378 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 264.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 7,204,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,229,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,902,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,071,000 after acquiring an additional 722,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.72 per share, with a total value of $480,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYCB stock opened at $8.67 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $14.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.95.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 34.51%. The business had revenue of $346.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NYCB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. B. Riley cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stephens cut New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut New York Community Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

