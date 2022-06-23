Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Acquired by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 477,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,322 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $31,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 136.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNC stock opened at $47.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $77.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.91.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.31). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

A number of research firms have commented on LNC. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.60.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

