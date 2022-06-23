United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Bought by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,564 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $31,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 243.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.61, for a total transaction of $628,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,249.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $1,117,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $9,589,790. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on UTHR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.50.

UTHR stock opened at $232.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a current ratio of 8.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.30. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $158.38 and a 52 week high of $236.06.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $2.07. The firm had revenue of $461.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.02 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.23 EPS for the current year.

About United Therapeutics (Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.