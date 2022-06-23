Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 1,046 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5,270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $475,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 282.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $399,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,212,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,452,887.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,879 shares of company stock valued at $21,944,327. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $128.60 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.85 and a 12 month high of $195.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.77.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.25. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $845.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTWO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software to $180.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.32.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

