Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys 7,613 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 328,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,613 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $32,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,166,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,345,000 after acquiring an additional 495,490 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 745.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 769,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,950,000 after acquiring an additional 678,780 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 617,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,138,000 after buying an additional 304,243 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 593,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,390,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 425,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,323,000 after buying an additional 296,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total transaction of $2,443,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,463.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 98,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total value of $12,353,087.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,072,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,208,423.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 887,800 shares of company stock valued at $100,188,446 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AutoNation from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.71.

Shares of AN opened at $112.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.43 and its 200 day moving average is $112.36. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.97 and a 12-month high of $133.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 59.93% and a net margin of 5.60%. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 23.2 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

