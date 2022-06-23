Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Decreases Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 495,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,090 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $33,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its position in General Mills by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 25,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in General Mills by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in General Mills by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in General Mills by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of GIS stock opened at $67.90 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.45.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Mills news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $748,603.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,324,369.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $1,887,411.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,085,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,633 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,339 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.30.

General Mills Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.