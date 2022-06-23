Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 775 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,288 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.93.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $143.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.11 and its 200 day moving average is $181.16. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $141.32 and a 52 week high of $213.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total value of $557,981.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,963.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.46 per share, for a total transaction of $95,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $95,730. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

