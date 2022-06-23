Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,853,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,816,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $308,196,000 after purchasing an additional 933,145 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,870,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,650,000 after purchasing an additional 21,024 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 16.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,324,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,486,000 after buying an additional 457,797 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,314,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,121,000 after buying an additional 234,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.36.

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123,671.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $89.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.71. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $50.19 and a 52 week high of $114.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.76.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.37. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.77%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

