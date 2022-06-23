Moody National Bank Trust Division Trims Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Zscaler by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 119,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,382,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Zscaler by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Zscaler by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,777,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in Zscaler by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $326.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $320.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.26.

ZS stock opened at $149.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.85 and a beta of 1.12. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.12 and a twelve month high of $376.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 58.37% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. The company’s revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $3,895,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 231,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,079,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $35,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,893,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,710 shares of company stock valued at $9,530,642 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

