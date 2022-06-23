Private Trust Co. NA Sells 839 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 100.0% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 112,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.90 per share, with a total value of $10,683,367.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,147,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,723,942.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen downgraded Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fiserv from $118.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.88.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $89.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.12. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $119.86. The firm has a market cap of $58.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

