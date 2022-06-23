ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Position Reduced by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,526 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,017,310,000 after buying an additional 3,652,817 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,653,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $768,990,000 after buying an additional 2,001,581 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2,896.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,669 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $96,120,000 after buying an additional 1,287,232 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $91,672,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 970.3% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,171,452 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $86,699,000 after buying an additional 1,062,002 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $93.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $120.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $51.41 and a fifty-two week high of $124.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.20.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business’s revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 3.21%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on COP shares. StockNews.com raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Bank of America cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.91.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.