Moody National Bank Trust Division Decreases Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,591 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,933,340 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $386,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,224 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,333,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,072,320 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $281,338,000 after acquiring an additional 593,329 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,186,652 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $156,519,000 after acquiring an additional 541,858 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,528,573 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,103,418,000 after acquiring an additional 436,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,524 shares in the company, valued at $3,853,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,643.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,438 shares of company stock worth $6,968,072. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $129.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 46.75, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.45 and its 200 day moving average is $129.10. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.24 and a 52 week high of $147.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This is a boost from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.54%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

