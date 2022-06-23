Private Trust Co. NA Sells 2,387 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,621 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,778 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 524.0% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

ICUI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered ICU Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th.

ICUI stock opened at $161.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 79.12 and a beta of 0.49. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.60 and a 1-year high of $282.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.20.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.21). ICU Medical had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $543.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ICU Medical news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.56, for a total value of $130,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,070.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.53, for a total value of $37,005.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,634.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

