Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Sold by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 79.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,133 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,493,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 46,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 63,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 29,916 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,496,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $29.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.58. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.70 and a 1-year high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 69.03% and a net margin of 15.41%. Equities research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.43%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.47.

In related news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $690,280.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,888 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

