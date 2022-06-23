Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Acquired by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 115.5% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 8,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Biogen by 29.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,939,000 after buying an additional 11,320 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 43.8% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Biogen by 53.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 136,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,727,000 after buying an additional 47,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Biogen by 96.6% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $290.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Biogen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $227.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $219.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $304.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $330.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.56.

BIIB stock opened at $207.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $376.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.56. The firm has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.42.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.79). Biogen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

