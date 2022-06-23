CAPROCK Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

BATS:USMV opened at $68.70 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.33.

