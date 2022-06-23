CAPROCK Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

USMV stock opened at $68.70 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.33.

