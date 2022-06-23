CAPROCK Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 52,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 21,729 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 140,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 12,184 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 133.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 32,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 104,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $593,768.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 268,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,780,305.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $11,510,940.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,018,333.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 305,094 shares of company stock worth $13,171,478. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $37.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.78 and a 1 year high of $44.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.23. The company has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.85.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

KHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

