CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys Shares of 4,580 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,580 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 12,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,694 shares of company stock valued at $14,055,746. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Target from $252.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.81.

NYSE:TGT opened at $140.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $65.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. Target’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

