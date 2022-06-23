Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,203,064,000 after purchasing an additional 7,976,631 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,146,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,316,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,735 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,173,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,901,952,000 after acquiring an additional 610,141 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $834,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,965 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,117,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $482,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,661 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $61.99 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $61.12 and a 12 month high of $82.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.