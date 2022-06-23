Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Lessened by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 417,928 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 19,234 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 8.5% of Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $72,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at $87,037,420.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Evercore ISI began coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.55.

Apple stock opened at $135.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.94%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

