CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $877,000 Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 63.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,611 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 5,277.8% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNY shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Sanofi from €118.00 ($124.21) to €119.00 ($125.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €121.00 ($127.37) to €127.00 ($133.68) in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €110.00 ($115.79) to €112.00 ($117.89) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($94.74) to €105.00 ($110.53) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.83.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $50.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $58.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.92 and its 200-day moving average is $51.95.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 25.34%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.7968 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 40.78%.

Sanofi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.