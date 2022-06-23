Marietta Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,080 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.7% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,576.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,998 shares of company stock worth $5,278,469. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.56.

COST opened at $459.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $496.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $522.53. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $390.59 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

