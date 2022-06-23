First Affirmative Financial Network Acquires New Shares in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,419 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV grew its stake in First Solar by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,862 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,586 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in First Solar by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 246,518 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,487,000 after acquiring an additional 13,814 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 181.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,994 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 10,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $67.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.64. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $123.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.37.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). First Solar had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FSLR shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on First Solar from $116.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on First Solar from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on First Solar from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on First Solar from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on First Solar from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.76.

In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 13,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total value of $1,027,421.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,100 shares in the company, valued at $8,589,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 2,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $183,267.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,649.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,967 shares of company stock worth $1,803,636 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

