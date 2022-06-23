First Affirmative Financial Network Buys New Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTR. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ventas in the first quarter worth $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Ventas by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTR opened at $49.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.67. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 127.57, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 461.55%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VTR shares. Evercore ISI set a $59.00 price target on Ventas in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $4,412,766.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,087,326.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,402 shares of company stock valued at $6,481,975 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

