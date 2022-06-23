First Affirmative Financial Network Acquires New Shares in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,419 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in First Solar by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FSLR shares. Roth Capital boosted their target price on First Solar from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on First Solar from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on First Solar from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on First Solar from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on First Solar from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.76.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $67.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.64. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $123.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.37.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.73 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 13,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total value of $1,027,421.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,100 shares in the company, valued at $8,589,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 2,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $183,267.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,649.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,967 shares of company stock worth $1,803,636 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

