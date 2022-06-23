Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 35.3% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 4,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,071,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

ALGN stock opened at $235.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.77. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.86 and a 12 month high of $737.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $293.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $437.30.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $973.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $264,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,799.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 6,700 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALGN. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $600.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $524.00 to $479.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.20.

About Align Technology (Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.