Moody National Bank Trust Division Grows Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,599,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,378,444,000 after buying an additional 1,715,769 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 20,873,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $726,598,000 after acquiring an additional 831,987 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 231.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,629,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025,918 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,985,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,347,000 after acquiring an additional 147,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,552,000. 53.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAU opened at $34.92 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $32.70 and a one year high of $39.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.49.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

