Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 2,216 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Insulet by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,522 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC increased its stake in Insulet by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 276,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,654,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Insulet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Insulet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,528 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on PODD. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Insulet from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.50.

Insulet stock opened at $207.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 330.05 and a beta of 0.73. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $181.00 and a 1-year high of $324.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $295.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.99 million. Insulet had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Insulet news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total value of $400,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,354 shares in the company, valued at $5,885,162.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total transaction of $1,291,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,332.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,455 shares of company stock valued at $5,791,668. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

