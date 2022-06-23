Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 350 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMA opened at $75.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $63.07 and a 52 week high of $102.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.82. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 33.48%. The business had revenue of $700.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Comerica from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Comerica from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.10.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

