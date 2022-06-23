Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,739 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WERN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Werner Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.36.

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $37.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.49. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.29 and a twelve month high of $48.79.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $764.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 12.09%.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

