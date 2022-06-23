Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,867 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,496,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,050,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,385 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,418,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $412,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,384 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,883,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $457,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,450 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,669,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,784,000 after purchasing an additional 413,713 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,388,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $185,922,000 after purchasing an additional 406,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $39.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.33. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $35.34 and a 52-week high of $133.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $486.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.86 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 40.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXAS. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.85.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

