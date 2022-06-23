Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Accenture were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACN opened at $286.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $295.63 and a 200-day moving average of $330.28. The company has a market capitalization of $181.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $268.17 and a 1-year high of $417.37.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $480.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $375.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.85.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total transaction of $148,078.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,326,090.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

