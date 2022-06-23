Old Port Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Old Port Advisors boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of SCHF opened at $31.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.20. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $40.83.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

