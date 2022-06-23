Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Insider Jama Pitman Sells 1,298 Shares

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) insider Jama Pitman sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $13,953.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,661 shares in the company, valued at $394,105.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.55. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $13.19.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.03. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.96% and a negative net margin of 279.96%. The business had revenue of $29.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.06) EPS. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

