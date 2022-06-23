HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Holdings Lifted by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,377,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,588,000 after purchasing an additional 313,091 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,448,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,582 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,793,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,719,000 after acquiring an additional 10,724 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $596,396,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,390,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,445,000 after acquiring an additional 9,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $176.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.66. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.13 and a twelve month high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 405.72% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.54%.

In other news, Director Andrea B. Smith bought 1,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $213.63 per share, for a total transaction of $247,810.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,317.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael R. Mcalevey bought 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $218.56 per share, for a total transaction of $242,601.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,601.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 91,370 shares of company stock worth $19,373,375. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $289.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $304.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.68.

About HCA Healthcare (Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.