First American Trust FSB Buys Shares of 2,879 Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

First American Trust FSB purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. First American Trust FSB owned 0.07% of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 249,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,263,000 after purchasing an additional 68,095 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 72,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 19,991 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DEF opened at $62.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.63 and its 200-day moving average is $68.67. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a one year low of $60.23 and a one year high of $73.34.

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

