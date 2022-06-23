Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 24,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Novartis by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Novartis by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 82,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the period. 9.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NVS opened at $81.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.94. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.09 and a 12 month high of $95.17. The company has a market capitalization of $180.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.51.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. Novartis had a net margin of 46.47% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVS. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

