CAPROCK Group Inc. Raises Stake in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in LifeStance Health Group were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LFST. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $364,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $364,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,734,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,150,000 after buying an additional 1,114,037 shares during the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LFST has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group cut LifeStance Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LifeStance Health Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

In other news, COO Gwen H. Booth sold 88,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $467,965.46. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,083,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,330,766.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael K. Lester sold 328,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $1,751,517.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,148,931 shares in the company, valued at $123,383,802.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 477,159 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,478 over the last three months.

Shares of LFST opened at $5.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $29.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.52.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $203.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.47 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

